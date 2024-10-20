Sunday, October 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil

OUR STAFF REPORT
October 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  The Management of Besant Hall have decided to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil’ to eulogize the fabulous literary contribution of eminent writer Amar Jaleel. This was announced at Besant Hall culture centre on the occasion of an evening celebrated with Amar Jalil and a book launching Education in Sindh (19th century) written by Mukhtiar  Ahmed Malah. The Director Besant Hall Sobia Ali Shaikh hosted the event while Chairman Endowment fund trust Hameed Akhund welcomed Amar Jaleel to grace the occasion as the chief guest through video link. Eminent broad caster Ishrat Ali Khan paid rich tribute to Amar Jaleel for his meritorious literary work and read various quotes  from the different books authored by Amar Jaleel. Famous intellectual Naseer Mirza paid rich tribute to Amar Jaleel in his unique  style and received applause from Amar and audience. Poetess Shabnam Gul also expressed her opinion on the occasion and said that Amar Jaleel is one of the finest writers of Pakistan  particularly Sindh. Later, Endowment fund trust with the consent of Amar Jaleel announced to celebrate: Jashan-e-Jalil to accolade his splendid literary contribution.

Shelter homes launched in Sindh to provide free lodging, meals to poor

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1729316490.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024