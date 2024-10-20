Bilawal Bhutto set to depart for Dubai amidst political uncertainty

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is scheduled to leave for Dubai today (Sunday) with his travel arrangements already finalized.

According to sources, Bilawal's departure is confirmed regardless of whether the constitutional amendments are approved. During his stay, he plans to meet with his sister Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and his nephews, Mir Haqeem and Mir Sajawal.

In contrast, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has postponed his upcoming foreign trip due to the ongoing political situation and discussions surrounding the constitutional amendments. He was previously set to leave for Samoa on Tuesday.