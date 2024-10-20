Bilawal Bhutto set to leave for Dubai today

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is scheduled to leave for Dubai today (Sunday) after passage of constitutional amendment.

According to sources, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will travel to Dubai today following the approval of the constitutional amendment. During his stay, he plans to meet with his sister Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and his nephews, Mir Haqeem and Mir Sajawal.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will stay in Dubai for a few days, as per sources. His trip was previously delayed due to the ongoing work on the constitutional amendment.

In contrast, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has postponed his upcoming foreign trip due to the ongoing political situation and discussions surrounding the constitutional amendments. He was previously set to leave for Samoa on Tuesday.