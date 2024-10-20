Sunday, October 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Bilawal Bhutto set to leave for Dubai today

Bilawal Bhutto set to leave for Dubai today
Web Desk
3:07 PM | October 20, 2024
National

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is scheduled to leave for Dubai today (Sunday) after passage of constitutional amendment.

According to sources, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will travel to Dubai today following the approval of the constitutional amendment. During his stay, he plans to meet with his sister Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and his nephews, Mir Haqeem and Mir Sajawal.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will stay in Dubai for a few days, as per sources. His trip was previously delayed due to the ongoing work on the constitutional amendment.

 In contrast, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has postponed his upcoming foreign trip due to the ongoing political situation and discussions surrounding the constitutional amendments. He was previously set to leave for Samoa on Tuesday.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1729396222.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024