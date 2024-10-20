Brainchild wins ‘Network of the Year’ award at Dragon of Asia

KARACHI - Brainchild has been awarded the prestigious ‘Network of the Year’ title at the Dragon of Asia Awards for the second consecutive year, marking a significant milestone in the company’s continued excellence. This recognition highlights Brainchild’s consistent leadership across the marketing industry, showcasing its ability to deliver high-impact, innovative campaigns that resonate across Asia.

In addition to the Network of the Year honor, Brainchild secured the Red Dragon for Best Work Carried Out in Asia, the Blue Dragon for the Highest Scoring Entry in Each Country, and the Gold Dragon for the groundbreaking Easypaisa Audio Nikahnama campaign. These awards further solidify Brainchild’s position as a creative powerhouse in the region.

Brainchild’s campaigns for Nescafé and Cerelac were also recognized for their excellence. Nescafé earned the Gold Dragon, while Cerelac was awarded the Silver Dragon, both of which celebrated Brainchild’s talent in crafting emotionally resonant, compelling brand experiences that engage deeply with consumers. Brainchild’s collaboration with Dawlance also led to a Gold Dragon win for the brand, demonstrating the agency’s expertise in blending creativity with business growth to drive both market success and customer loyalty.

“We are absolutely honored to be recognized at the Dragon of Asia Awards, a symbol of the creativity and innovation that defines our work,” said Farhan Khan, CEO of Brainchild. “These accolades are a direct reflection of my team’s passion and unwavering dedication to excellence. Their commitment enables us to push boundaries and deliver impactful campaigns. We couldn’t have achieved this without the collaborative spirit and support of our clients, whose vision and partnership inspire us to consistently raise the bar.”

With these prestigious accolades, Brainchild continues to lead the way in crafting groundbreaking campaigns that not only drive business success but also forge lasting emotional connections with audiences across Asia.