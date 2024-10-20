CAEDA to make investment of $13b in Pakistan

China Asia Economic Development Association (CAEDA) will make an investment of 13 billion dollars in free trade zone of Pakistan in the next five years.

The initial layout of this investment is between 8 to 13 billion dollars while it is expected to reach 30 billion dollars.

The free trade zone is aimed at catering Pakistan's domestic needs and also those of global market. A duty-free shopping mall is also part of this zone where international goods will be available for Pakistani citizens.

The China Asia Economic Development Association has also sent 20 fishing boats to Pakistan with an investment of 500 million dollars.

Supported by Special Investment Facilitation Council, a delegation of the Association discussed agreements with Ministries of Energy and Health regarding refined petroleum products, solar power grid connection and investments in pharmaceuticals.