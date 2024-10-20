Sunday, October 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

CM advisor condemns treatment of Imran in jail

Our Staff Reporter
October 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information, condemned the inhumane treatment of PTI chairman Imran Khan during his detention, calling for international intervention.

Barrister Saif disclosed that Khan has been in solitary confinement for 14 days, deprived of basic rights, including access to electricity. He urged human rights bodies to address these violations and criticized the government for oppressive tactics. He also raised concerns over recent constitutional amendments, calling them an attack on the judiciary’s independence.

PTI, he vowed, will continue its struggle for Khan’s release.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1729396222.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024