CM advisor condemns treatment of Imran in jail

Peshawar - Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information, condemned the inhumane treatment of PTI chairman Imran Khan during his detention, calling for international intervention.

Barrister Saif disclosed that Khan has been in solitary confinement for 14 days, deprived of basic rights, including access to electricity. He urged human rights bodies to address these violations and criticized the government for oppressive tactics. He also raised concerns over recent constitutional amendments, calling them an attack on the judiciary’s independence.

PTI, he vowed, will continue its struggle for Khan’s release.