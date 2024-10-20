CM Maryam approves establishment of three key provincial authorities

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has officially approved the creation of three major authorities in the province: the Punjab Development Authority, the Punjab Water and Sanitation Authority, and the Punjab Horticulture Authority.

These provincial bodies will be responsible for devising policies and planning, with formal legislation to follow for their establishment. Suggestions for the governing boards and director generals of the authorities were also discussed.

The session reviewed plans for forming management boards and appointing managing directors at the local level. CM Maryam Nawaz further directed the transition of streetlights to solar energy.

Provincial ministers Bilal Yaseen and Zeeshan Rafique, along with the chief secretary, principal secretary, and relevant officials, were present during the session. Secretaries of Housing and Local Government participated via video link.