CM Punjab approves establishment of three provincial authorities

Web Desk
10:43 PM | October 20, 2024
National

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has accorded approval to three different authorities regarding development, water and sanitation and horticulture. 

She gave this approval while chairing a meeting in Lahore today.

According to details, formal legislation will be undertaken for the establishment of these provincial authorities.

These authorities will formulate policies and plans at the central level, while local development, water and sanitation and horticulture agencies will ensure implementation at the local level.

Proposals for establishing governing boards and directors general for the provincial authorities and possibility of creating management boards and managing directors at the local level were discussed during the meeting.

The Chief Minister also directed that streetlights be shifted to solar energy.

