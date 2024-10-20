Sunday, October 20, 2024
Commissioner visits SOS Village, stresses welfare, education of children

Staff Reporter
October 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA   -   Sargodha Divisional Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan visited the SOS Village on Saturday to assess the facilities provided for orphaned and underprivileged children. He interacted with children, showing affection and care towards them. He emphasised that children residing at SOS Village deserved special attention, and it was the collective responsibility of society to ensure their well-being. The commissioner said character-building of orphaned children was a national duty, and “we all must contribute to it”. He praised SOS Village for its vital role in supporting vulnerable children and stressed the importance of education. Addressing students, he urged them to make education their top priority, including technical skills, and to work hard towards realising their dreams. Jahanzeb Awan also mentioned that the divisional administration was committed to supporting institutions like SOS Village and would assist children in securing employment for them once they complete their education. He called upon philanthropists to come forward and sponsor such institutions.

Staff Reporter

