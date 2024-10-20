Confident South Africa eye redemption in Women’s World Cup final

DUBAI - Chloe Tryon believes the Proteas are ready to make history as they prepare to compete in their second major final in two years, aiming to bring glory to South Africa.

Just over a year after their heartbreaking loss on home soil in the Women’s T20 World Cup final, South Africa is once again on the brink of redemption, this time in Dubai, as they gear up for the World Cup final in the UAE.A key change over the past year has been the leadership transition. Laura Wolvaardt has grown into her role as captain, taking over from Sune Luus and guiding the team with poise and clarity.

“When she [Wolvaardt] first took charge, there was some nervousness,” teammate Chloe Tryon noted at the pre-final press conference. “But now, she’s much calmer and has a clear vision of how she wants to lead, and she has the full support of the senior players, which has been crucial.”

South Africa’s thrilling semi-final victory over the formidable Australians has given them a huge confidence boost. However, Tryon emphasized the importance of remaining calm and learning from past experiences, pointing out how the team has matured over the last year.

“We’ve been through situations where things haven’t gone our way, but we’ve learned quickly,” she said. “This time, we feel like we have nothing to lose. We came into the tournament without the pressure of expectations, despite our previous final appearance, and focused on taking one game at a time.”

Tryon highlighted the importance of composure and the team’s ability to bounce back, citing Anneke Bosch’s remarkable performance in the semi-final as an example. After struggling earlier in the tournament, Bosch delivered a match-winning half-century, leading to Australia’s shocking exit—marking the first time in 15 years that the six-time champions failed to reach the final.

“Anneke had been under pressure, facing criticism for her previous performances, but she stepped up in the semi-final,” Tryon praised.“Different players are now rising to the occasion, and there’s a new level of calmness in the group, especially with the younger players adapting and thriving in high-pressure situations.”

The painful memory of their 2023 final defeat still lingers, but Tryon believes the experience has brought the team closer together.“It was a tough loss, but we took time to reflect and grow,” she explained. “Our focus has been on staying calm, learning our roles, and playing as a united team. This approach has really paid off, and we’ve been gelling as a group.”

With a sense of calm and determination, South Africa heads into Sunday’s final against a yet-unknown opponent, scheduled for 18:00 local time at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, hoping to finally lift the coveted trophy and make history for their nation.