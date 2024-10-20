Contempt of Court

It seems that the term “court orders” needs to be replaced with “court suggestions,” given how frequently governments and individuals across Pakistan are resisting judicial rulings. The government’s long-standing dispute with the Supreme Court over the reserved seat case is one example, but the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is also embroiled in a case of judicial defiance within its own borders. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, this ongoing issue relates to the appointment of vice-chancellors at various public sector universities in the province.

As such coveted appointments are rare and highly sought after, it is unsurprising that a storm has erupted over these positions. The situation can be traced back to the province’s Higher Education Department, which made unauthorised changes it wasn’t supposed to, followed by a provincial government reluctant to comply with court rulings. As a result, more than 19 public sector universities in the province are operating without an acting vice chancellor, hampering daily operations and turning what should be a straightforward decision based on academic performance and merit into one of political favouritism and maneuvering.

The fact that the Peshawar High Court had to initiate contempt proceedings against the provincial chief secretary and three other officials demonstrates the extent of the government’s entanglement in this crisis. While the federal issue revolves around the constitution and its interpretation, the case in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is far simpler. The provincial government is simply refusing to enforce a clearly worded court order.

The government’s hopes that its own people might benefit are evident. However, regardless of who ultimately prevails, 19 public sector universities urgently need their vice chancellors. It is time for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to stop favouring its own members and allies and prioritise the education of the province’s students, who are suffering from the absence of effective leadership in their institutions.