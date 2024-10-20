DG Sports Punjab urges full commitment for Khelta Punjab Games

LAHORE - Director General of Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab, Pervez Iqbal, has called upon sports officers to dedicate all available resources and efforts to ensure the successful execution of the upcoming Khelta Punjab Games 2024. During his visit to Faisalabad, Iqbal addressed a crucial meeting with Divisional, District, and Tehsil Sports Officers, emphasizing the need for comprehensive planning. He instructed the officers to organize at least one event of the Khelta Punjab Games in every Tehsil throughout the province. Divisional Sports Officer Faisalabad, Tariq Nazir, provided a detailed overview of the sports facilities available in the Faisalabad division during the meeting. Various critical issues regarding the Khelta Punjab Games were discussed, reinforcing the importance of collaboration among all sports officials. Iqbal stressed the significance of monitoring sports projects within their respective areas and encouraged officers to engage the youth in healthy sporting activities. “Utilize all resources to inspire the youth towards active participation in sports across the province,” he stated.