Sunday, October 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Dialogue not PTI's political approach, JUI-F seeks more time on amendments: Sanaullah

Dialogue not PTI's political approach, JUI-F seeks more time on amendments: Sanaullah
Web Desk
1:22 PM | October 20, 2024
National

PML-N leader and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, has stated that dialogue and consensus-building are not in line with the political approach of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

"In my view, PTI has shown no interest in holding discussions or reaching a consensus. This is not their style of politics," Sanaullah remarked. "For the past decade, they have been consistent in their actions, speaking differently in private while pretending to consult," he added.

He also expressed concern for Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, saying, "I pray for Maulana's success, but they are deceiving him."

Meanwhile, JUI-F has requested additional time to review the proposed amendments to the constitution. Sources indicate that JUI-F leaders are concerned about the rapid pace of the legislative process and have advised the government to avoid making rushed decisions.

Rawalpindi reports 93 dengue cases in 24 hours

During a meeting, the final draft of the amendments was presented to Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who stressed the need for more discussion on the potential consequences of the proposed changes.

In response, PTI’s Political Committee has announced its boycott of the upcoming voting process on the amendments in both the National Assembly and the Senate. The committee has also decided to protest against any PTI members who participate in the voting.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1729396222.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024