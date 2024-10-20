Dialogue not PTI's political approach, JUI-F seeks more time on amendments: Sanaullah

PML-N leader and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, , has stated that dialogue and consensus-building are not in line with the political approach of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

"In my view, PTI has shown no interest in holding discussions or reaching a consensus. This is not their style of politics," Sanaullah remarked. "For the past decade, they have been consistent in their actions, speaking differently in private while pretending to consult," he added.

He also expressed concern for Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, saying, "I pray for Maulana's success, but they are deceiving him."

Meanwhile, JUI-F has requested additional time to review the proposed amendments to the constitution. Sources indicate that JUI-F leaders are concerned about the rapid pace of the legislative process and have advised the government to avoid making rushed decisions.

During a meeting, the final draft of the amendments was presented to Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who stressed the need for more discussion on the potential consequences of the proposed changes.

In response, PTI’s Political Committee has announced its boycott of the upcoming voting process on the amendments in both the National Assembly and the Senate. The committee has also decided to protest against any PTI members who participate in the voting.