Diamond Paints take on Master Paints in Pink Polo Cup 2024 final

LAHORE - Diamond Paints will take on Master Paints in the main final of the Pink Polo Cup 2024 at the Jinnah Polo Fields today (Sunday). According to Major Ali Taimoor (Retd), the Secretary of Jinnah Polo Fields, there will be various events taking place during the final. First, the subsidiary final will occur at 1:00 pm. Following that, there will be exhibition polo matches among children. Then, there will be a parade of Harley Davidson motorcycles. Afterward, the inauguration of Lahore’s first complete animal hospital, the Round Lake Animal Hospital, will take place. The main final will follow, and the event will conclude with competitions in tent pegging among girls’ teams.