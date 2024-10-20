ECP to hear PTI election case, local body election delays, and contempt case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced that hearings for several crucial cases, including the PTI intra-party election dispute, delays in elections, and a contempt case against PTI founder Imran Khan, will take place on October 22.

The ECP has issued notices to key PTI figures, including Barrister Gohar Ali, Rauf Hassan, Akbar S. Babar, and others, in connection with the intra-party election case. The commission has been tasked with resolving the disputes surrounding PTI’s internal elections, which have led to concerns over transparency and leadership within the party.

In addition to this, the ECP will also address the significant delays in conducting elections in Punjab and Islamabad. Notices have been sent to the Chief Secretary of Punjab, the Secretary of Local Government Punjab, and the Federal Secretary of Interior, summoning them to explain the reasons behind the postponement of these vital elections.

Another major case scheduled for hearing is the contempt case against PTI founder Imran Khan. In the last hearing, the ECP sought responses from Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) regarding the absence of video link facilities, which are necessary for recording Imran Khan’s statement from Adiala Jail. The ECP had previously directed that his statement be recorded on October 22.

The upcoming hearing is expected to address all these issues and bring clarity on the legal and electoral matters surrounding PTI’s internal structure, the elections, and Imran Khan’s ongoing legal proceedings.