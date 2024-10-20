Egyptian president urges immediate end to wars in Gaza, Lebanon

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Saturday called for an immediate end to the fighting in Gaza and Lebanon, urging stronger efforts towards cease-fire and the exchange of hostages in Gaza.

His comments came in a meeting with a bipartisan delegation from the US House of Representatives, led by Congressman Tom Cole, chair of the Appropriations Committee, according to the Egyptian presidency.

The meeting focused on regional conditions, with al-Sisi addressing the US delegation on restoring peace and stability in the region while avoiding the expansion of the current conflicts into a broader war.

Al-Sisi emphasized the urgency of halting the ongoing hostilities in both Gaza and Lebanon, calling for "decisive action in achieving a cease-fire, facilitating the exchange of hostages in Gaza."

He reiterated that "the establishment of an independent Palestinian state is essential to defusing regional tensions and advancing real, sustainable peace and security."

Egypt, along with Qatar and the US, has been involved in indirect negotiations between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas for months, though no agreement has been reached due to Israel's refusal to end its military offensive, withdraw from Gaza, and allow the return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza.

While cross-border warfare between Israeli forces and Lebanese group Hezbollah has continued since Israel's genocidal Gaza offensive began in October last year, Israel escalated its attacks in Lebanon late last month, killing Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and many other commanders.

The extensive airstrikes, followed by a ground invasion, have claimed more than 1,500 lives and displaced around 1.3 million people.

Israel has killed more than 42,500 people in Gaza since a cross-border incursion by Hamas. It killed the group's leader, Yahya Sinwar, earlier this week. Sinwar had taken charge after the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh on July 31 in Tehran.