Eleven of a family martyred in Israeli strike on Gaza refugee camp

GAZA - An airstrike on two houses in the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza Saturday martyred 11 members of the same family, according to hospital authorities and a family member.

Abu Ibrahim Shanaya, a cousin and neighbor of some of those martyred, told CNN that eleven people were killed and several others injured. Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital reported receiving 11 bodies, including those of three children and four women.

Meanwhile, about a dozen people were martyred Saturday in three separate strikes and shelling in different parts of Gaza, Gaza’s Civil Defense and hospital authorities say. The Civil Defense said that seven people had been killed in an Israeli airstrike on a school in Al Shati refugee camp, which is close to the coast in northern Gaza. Al-Awda Hospital, central Gaza, said it had received four bodies and four injured people as a result of bombing west of the Nuseirat refugee camp. Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal said that in a third attack, five people had been killed or wounded, including children, by Israeli shelling on a residential complex in the Jabalya Al-Balad area in northern Gaza.