Fast Cables champions sustainability at Lahore Biennale Foundation 2024

LAHORE - Fast Cables was a proud sponsor of the inaugural session of the Lahore Biennale Foundation (LBF) 2024. The event focused on sustainability and featured an address by Kamal Amjad Mian, Managing Director of Fast Cables.

Mr Mian emphasized the Lahore Biennale’s Biennale’s platform for promoting sustainability education through art and culture. He commended the organizers for bringing together artists, researchers, and thinkers to address ecological challenges and the pressing issue of climate change. In his address, Kamal Amjad Mian, Managing Director of Fast Cables, emphasized that this year’s event theme aligns with Fast Cables’ vision of contributing to the sustainable development of communities and their commitment to the “Made in Pakistan” philosophy. He stated, “Sustainability is a core value that guides our decision-making, internal and external engagement, and impact on society.” He further highlighted that the company takes immense pride in manufacturing world-class cables in Pakistan, adhering to global standards, and exporting to multiple markets. This not only showcases their company’s quality but also contributes to earning foreign currency for Pakistan, which is crucial given the current challenges of foreign reserves.

Fast Cables has been a leader in sustainability initiatives, demonstrating its market and thought leadership in the industry. The company has made significant contributions to addressing Pakistan’s challenges. These include the solarization of manufacturing facilities, participation in the WWF Green Office Program, the introduction of energy-efficient lighting products, and the use of recyclable steel reels for cables.

They have also sponsored the reconstruction of three model villages following the recent floods, provided water filtration plants for communities, constructed rainwater reservoirs, and supported government schools and scholarships for higher education. Furthermore, they are providing vocational training opportunities for women, aiming to empower them to contribute to the economy.

Fast Cables’ participation in the Lahore Biennale demonstrates its dedication to balancing growth with environmental stewardship. The company aspires to establish a legacy where cities and nature coexist harmoniously, ensuring prosperity and well-being for both people and the planet.