Fawad Chaudhry predicts Justice Mansoor Ali Shah as next CJP

Former Federal Minister has predicted that Justice Mansoor Ali Shah will be appointed as the next Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP). In a social media post shared on platform X, Chaudhry highlighted that the recent draft by Maulana Fazlur Rehman on the appointment and performance of high court judges was credible, garnering praise for its authenticity.

Chaudhry, a prominent political figure, stated that the process for appointing judges would no longer be based solely on seniority. He emphasized that the 12-member committee responsible for judicial appointments requires a two-thirds majority, which could only be achieved through support from the opposition, ultimately ensuring Justice Mansoor Ali Shah’s ascension to the CJP role.

The former minister further discussed the rationale behind the concept of a constitutional bench, deeming it as a reasonable measure. He also pointed out that finalizing the rules for appointment to such benches posed no significant issues.

In a broader discussion on political reforms, Chaudhry criticized the proposed constitutional amendment related to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC). He condemned the fear and chaos created around the amendment, calling it unfathomable and arguing that it could only be resolved through dialogue. However, he added that the amendment, in its current form, had damaged Pakistan's international image.

's remarks come amidst increasing speculation about judicial appointments and ongoing political reforms in Pakistan, with his predictions and opinions likely to fuel further debate in the coming days.