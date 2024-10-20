Federal cabinet approves draft of 26th constitutional amendment

In a significant development on Sunday, the Federal Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, approved the draft of the 26th constitutional amendment, marking a crucial step toward constitutional reforms in Pakistan.

During the session, Prime Minister Sharif informed the cabinet about his recent meeting with former President Asif Ali Zardari. The cabinet was also briefed on the reply received from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman regarding the amendment, which has been a subject of extensive political discussions.

Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazir Tarar, along with the Attorney General, presented a detailed briefing on the draft of the constitutional amendment. The session also saw deliberations on proposed changes to the draft, with some adjustments being considered before the final approval.

Prime Minister Sharif emphasized that the cabinet’s decision to approve the amendment was made in the best national interest, focused on fostering development and public welfare. He highlighted the importance of this approval in ensuring constitutional stability and the rule of law, following recent efforts toward economic stability in the country.

In a strategic move, Prime Minister Sharif held a crucial meeting with President Zardari before the cabinet session, attended by Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. The meeting discussed the final strategy for ensuring the passage of the amendment package, with sources revealing that the ruling coalition is committed to passing the constitutional amendment on the same day.

"This approval represents a milestone not only for economic stability but also for the constitutional stability and the rule of law in Pakistan," Sharif stated. "We remain committed to working diligently for the nation's development, prosperity, and long-term stability as promised to the people."