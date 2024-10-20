FIA exposes illegal sale of expired medicines in Karachi

KARACHI - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has successfully apprehended an individual involved in the illegal sale of prohibited and expired medications in Karachi. The accused, identified as Shehzad Aftab, was arrested from the Defense Badar Commercial area during a coordinated operation that included drug inspection teams. According to FIA officials, the company was involved in repackaging high-quality drugs and reselling surplus medicines that had been exported in large quantities. Alarmingly, the operation uncovered a stockpile of prohibited drugs, which were seized for further investigation. Among the findings were expired medications sold without proper packaging or expiry dates, posing significant health risks to consumers. The FIA has taken samples of all confiscated medicines and dispatched them to a laboratory for analysis to ascertain their safety and compliance with health regulations.

AirBlue flight lands safely after bird hit at Karachi airport

An AirBlue flight from Jeddah to Karachi escaped a major accident as a bird hit the plane during landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Saturday. According to sources in Civil Aviation Authority, the bird hit the windscreen of the plane of AirBlue flight PA-171 during landing. Despite the bird strike, the plane was completely safe and landed, the sources said. Sources further said that more than 150 passengers were on board the flight. The airport authority has not installed a bird repellant system for many years. By installing a bird repellant system, aircraft are kept safe from birds.

EPI organises second “Puppet Show” for awareness about vaccinations

The Expanded Program for Immunization (EPI) has organized the 2nd Puppet Show at Govt Khyber School in UC-5 Baldia, district Keamari on Saturday. The objective of the program was to disseminate awareness about immunization and vaccination of children. The Puppet Show was also aimed at providing awareness regarding vaccinations against 12 deadly diseases and urged parents to get their children vaccinated. A puppet, named “Teeko” performed before children and urged them not to be scared but to fight against 12 diseases through vaccination. In the puppet show, the parents were urged to ensure immunization of their babies up to 15 months at EPI centres and make them safe from these diseases. A magical show was also held for schoolchildren including girls and they were awarded gifts. Suneel Raja of EPI also addressed the program and urged the participants to ensure children are vaccinated against the said diseases free of cost and make them protected. Speaking on the occasion, Bureau Chief APP Karachi Abdullah Sarohi also called upon participants of the show not to hesitate to get children vaccinated against 12 deadly diseases. He also urged to give respect to vaccinators and polio workers as they always remain in the field to save your children from diseases.