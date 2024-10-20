Fireworks explosion in house leaves four dead, three injured in Multan

MULTAN - A firework explosion in a house led to the roof collapse leaving four family members dead and three others injured here in Agha Pura on Saturday. According to a police spokesperson, the explosion occurred due to fireworks materials stored in the house, leading to the roof’s collapse and trapping seven members of the family under the debris. The deceased have been identified as Riaz (35), Mansha (40), Safia Bibi (55) and Irsa (22). The injured including Rehan (7), Fayyaz and Ijaz were shifted to Nishtar Hospital for treatment. CPO Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Further investigation was underway.

Man, woman riding bike shot dead

A man and a woman riding a motorcycle were shot dead by unidentified assailants near Basti Malook at Chak Pul 7, police said. Eye witnesses said armed men opened fire on the bike-riding man and woman and fled the scene. The deceased man was identified as Aamir son of Aesh, a resident of Chowk Shah Abbas, while the woman, in her late 20s, was yet to be identified. The relationship of the dead couple was also to be ascertained yet. Basti Malook police station SHO reached the spot and got shifted the bodies to Nishtar Hospital. He said investigation was underway in the light of evidence being collected from the crime scene.

PFA seizes 800-kg expired biscuits, confectionery items

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) foiled the shifting of a large consignment of expired food products, here on Saturday. The operation led by Director Operations South, Zubair Ahmed Ijaz, was conducted at a warehouse located on Tulamba Road Mian Channu. During the raid, approximately 800 kilogrammes of expired biscuits and confectionery items were seized and promptly disposed of. According to PFA Director General (DG) Muhammad Asim Javed, the inspection revealed that the warehouse was storing expired products from various brands, mixed with fresh stock, which violates food safety regulations. “Expired and fresh stock was being stored together, without any counter dedicated to separating expired items,” said DG PFA, adding that the seized products were set to be supplied to various grocery stores in the area, putting consumers, particularly children, at risk. Food items can lead to serious health issues, including stomach pain and cholera, especially among children. The food business owners were fined Rs50,000 for violating food safety standards. “No leniency will be shown towards those endangering public health,” DG PFA added.