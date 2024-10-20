Four women found slaughtered at Karachi flat, relative arrested

CM, minister Lanjar take notice of murders in Lee Market; police have transferred bodies to Civil Hospital for further legal procedures.

KARACHI - In a gruesome incident, a man killed his four female family members—including his mother and sister—in the name of honour in Karachi’s Lea Market. A suspect named Bilal, who was taken into custody by police, has been charged in the murder of four women found in a flat near Lea Market.

Bilal confessed to the crime during the interrogation, the police and added that he killed his mother, divorced sister, niece and sister-in-law in the name of honour.

Bilal had recently returned from Umrah two weeks ago. According to police, Bilal suspected the four women of having extramarital affairs. The police said that Bilal had previously divorced his wife. The victims were found dead in the flat, with preliminary investigations suggesting murder. Further probe revealed Bilal’s motive stemmed from his illicit relationships and family disputes.

The police registered a case against Bilal after his confession and further investigation is underway.

In a similar incident earlier, a Faisalabad man torched his wife in the name of honour in the Raza Abad area when she was working in the kitchen. The police told the media that Sanober, was set on fire by her husband in the name of honour in the Raza Abad area. The man namely Naveed was arrested from Allied Hospital.

Sanober suffered burns on over 60 per cent of her body in the brutal incident, police said, adding that the accused then shifted his wife to the Allied Hospital by himself. Her daughter Fatima told the media that her father used to beat her mother. Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of murder of three women and a girl child in a house in Lee Market here on Saturday. He said that the incident was very sad, ‘I want the murderer behind bars.’

Murad directed IGP Sindh to arrest Immediately the murderers, a CM’s Spokesperson said. He said that such incidents create an atmosphere of fear and psychological problems in the society. Merciless killers deserve no concessions, he said adding that the killers should be immediately arrested and reported to me.

Later, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar while taking notice of an incident of the dead bodies of four women from a house in the Lee Market area of the metropolis has sought details of the incident from the SSP City. He said that the identification of women and other necessary legal procedures should be ensured through forensic and scientific methods. Lanjar said that the investigation should be carried out successfully with the cooperation of the people of the area. He said that all efforts should be made for the arrest of the accused involved in the alleged murder.