Sunday, October 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Govt confident in numbers in upper, lower houses: Rana Sanaullah

Govt confident in numbers in upper, lower houses: Rana Sanaullah
NEWS WIRE
October 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, said on Thursday that the government is confident about its numbers in both the upper and lower houses regarding this amendment.

Talking to a private news channel, he mentioned that the suggestions from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and all allied parties had been considered.  He emphasized that the government is seeking broader consensus rather than merely relying on a head-count. He said that Maulana is supporting the government because the final draft was prepared in line with his recommendations. Maulana act as a true democrat as he is making efforts to convince Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), he added.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1729396222.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024