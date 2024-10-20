Grow Green Network demands ADB tor revisit Fossil Fuel Financing

NAWABSHAH - The Grow Green Network has called on the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to revisit funding fossil fuel projects in Pakistan, urging the bank to align its investments with the country’s climate commitments. This demand was made during a public forum held by NDF Pakistan in Nawabshah in collaboration with the Indus Consortium, which works on environmental, humanitarian, and development initiatives. The event drew participation from political party activists, civil society representatives, media personnel, and the general public. Key speakers included Abid Lashari President NDF, Shahid Shah Consultant Indus Consortium Tariq Hussain Channar, Asma Munir and others discussed the urgent need for reforms in Pakistan’s energy sector. Speakers emphasized the challenges facing the country’s energy supply, including its heavy reliance on costly imported fuels and inefficiencies in the power system. The public forum also urged the Pakistani government to invest in flood-resilient infrastructure to empower communities and bridge the $19.1 billion funding gap required for the rehabilitation of flood-affected areas. Participants rejected a further expansion of LNG and fossil fuel dependence, instead advocating for energy independence through solar and wind power investments, especially for marginalized communities without access to the national grid.

The forum ended with a strong call to action for multilateral development banks (MDBs) to address the critical funding gaps and for Pakistan to accelerate its transition toward a sustainable, renewable energy future.