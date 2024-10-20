Hafiz Naeem mocks political consensus on 26th constitutional amendment

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, mocked the ongoing political wrangling over the 26th constitutional amendment in a social media post on Sunday, sarcastically stating, "Well done, all."

Using the platform X, he referred to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s claim that JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman had given his full support to the PPP's stance on the amendment. The PTI chairman also announced that his party had reached a consensus with Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Hafiz Naeem further noted that Rana Sanaullah had declared the Maulana’s support for the government's draft of the proposed amendment.

“All this confirms one thing,” Hafiz Naeem remarked, “all political parties agree that Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, the most senior judge, will not become the next Chief Justice of Pakistan.”

In his post, he expressed concerns over the political maneuvering to control the judiciary, sarcastically applauding all parties involved with, “Well done, all.”

Meanwhile, the PTI has announced its decision to boycott the voting process for the constitutional amendment. However, the coalition government remains determined to pass the amendment today, no matter the opposition.