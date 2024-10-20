ICCI to establish Think Tank, R&D Cell

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) will establish a Think Tank and R&D Cell, inviting interested students to contribute practical ideas for business growth.

Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, president Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), emphasized the Chamber’s commitment to nation-building by fostering academia-business linkages.

Addressing a visiting student delegation of Metropolitan International United College (MIUC) headed by its Principal Nadia Sultan, he stressed that higher educational institutions must go beyond degree awards and equip graduates with comprehensive training for entrepreneurial success.

To empower youth, we need to make them entrepreneurs instead of job seekers, Qureshi said, adding that the Chamber is dedicated to facilitating students’ growth into successful businessmen and the plans include organizing event competitions in various business hubs, with awards for top performers.

Qureshi urged universities to introduce business role models, incorporating their success stories into syllabi which will encourage students to match these leaders.

Nadia Sultan, Principal Metropolitan International University College (MIUC), expressed her desire to strengthen coordination with the Chamber to showcase ICCI’s best practices to MIUC students and enable them to align their future course of action with market needs.

She said that by bridging the gap between academia and industry, MIUC seeks to equip its students with practical knowledge and skills demanded by the market. Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui and Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry took the opportunity to thoroughly brief the visiting delegation on the inner workings of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).