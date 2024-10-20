ICT admin bans sale, purchase of tinted glass papers, flashers and HID lights

ISLAMABAD - The district administration of the federal capital has intensified the crackdown against vehicles with tinted glasses and banned the purchase and sale of black mirrored paper, non-model number plates, flashers and HID lights.

According to a notification issued by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) East, Mahin Baloch on Saturday, buying and selling papers with black glasses, and fancy number plates is illegal in the city, the use of black glasses has been banned since March 31, 2013.

It added that the Ministry of Interior has not issued any NOCs (No Objection Certificates) allowing exemptions for any vehicles from this ban.

The administration has emphasized that strict legal action will be taken against individuals found violating these regulations.

This initiative aims to improve safety and security in the city by curbing illegal vehicle modifications.

The district administration urged the citizens to cooperate and contribute that will help make the city safer for everyone, the notification added.