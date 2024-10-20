Imran directs PTI to continue talks with Fazl, says Gohar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan Saturday said that jailed former prime minister Imran Khan instructed the party leaders to continue consultations with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on the proposed constitutional amendments.

While speaking to reporters during a press conference, Barrister Gohar said that they held discussion over the amendments with the PTI founder and he asked them to continue deliberations as it is very sensitive matter. The PTI chief made these comments after holding a meeting with party founder in Adiala jail on the proposed constitutional amendments.

Gohar said that Imran Khan also named four party members to accompany for consultations with the JUI-F chief as “we want that I should form my opinion on a broader consensus and give further direction”.

Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Omar Ayub, Leader of the Opposition in Senate Shibli Faraz, Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Ahmed Bhachar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur will join the PTI chairman for talks with JUI-F, the party chief said.

Gohar began the presser by speaking about the PTI founder’s health, jail conditions and the lack of facilities, saying that he was in good health, however, claimed that there was no electricity in the jail for five days. During the meeting, Barrister Gohar said, they apprised the PTI founder about the ongoing consultations with Fazl over the proposed judicial package. The jailed party founder termed the talks with Fazl positive and directed them to continue holding consultations with the JUI-F, he added.

“We will continue to negotiate with Maulana Fazl. This type of legislation is not acceptable and we condemn this method as it is unconstitutional and undemocratic,” he said.

Gohar said that they informed the JUI-F chief that the party will not be in a position to vote until the PTI founder gives clear instructions on the matter. “We have not agreed to anything at this point.”