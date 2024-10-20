Imran, Gandapur acquitted in Azadi March vandalism case

ISLAMABAD - A district and sessions court in Islamabad has acquitted incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in a case regarding violence and vandalism during the ‘Azadi March’ arranged by the former ruling party on May 25.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the Islamabad court reserved its verdict. Later in the day, the court Judge Shahzad Khan announced the reserved verdict in the vandalism case acquitting Imran Khan and Ali Amin Gandapur along with Raja Khurram Shehzad, Imran Ismail and Ali Nawaz Awan.

It is to be noted here that several PTI leaders including former prime minister Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and others were booked by police in various FIRs related to Azadi March on the call of the former prime minister.

The PTI protesters continued to engage in violent clashes with the police and other law enforcement agencies and continued moving towards the D-Chowk defying the court’s prohibition. During the riots, the protesters also damaged public and private properties in the capital.

Subsequently, an FIR was also registered against the PTI leadership at the Secretariat police station for inciting the protesters to damage public properties, interference in government affairs and other charges.