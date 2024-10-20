Sunday, October 20, 2024
Ishaq Dar to represent Pakistan at Commonwealth meeting in Samoa

Web Desk
9:22 PM | October 20, 2024
Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar is scheduled to depart for Turkey tonight, pending the passage of the constitutional amendment, sources from the Foreign Ministry revealed.

Dar will represent Pakistan at the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa. The Foreign Ministry confirmed that a private airline ticket has been booked for his travel.

Originally, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was set to attend the meeting. However, due to the ongoing political situation in the country, he has canceled his foreign trip and assigned the responsibility to Ishaq Dar.

This strategic shift highlights the government's prioritization of domestic political challenges over international engagements while ensuring Pakistan's representation on the global stage.

