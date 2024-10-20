Sunday, October 20, 2024
Jennifer Lopez plans powerful comeback in musical industry after Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez plans powerful comeback in musical industry after Ben Affleck
October 20, 2024
LOS ANGELES  -  Following her breakup with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez is refocusing on her music career, seeking a comeback hit.  A source close to the singer revealed to Page Six that Lopez is actively searching for a chart-topping single. “Her priority is music,” the source emphasised. “She wants a big dance hit.” Lopez isn’t just looking for a one-off success; she’s aiming for a full album.  “She wants to get hits and put out a new album,” the source added. Lopez’s last album, This Is Me... Now, released in February, didn’t quite meet expectations, debuting at number 38 on the Billboard Top 200. The album, inspired by her relationship with Affleck, received mixed reviews from critics.  Slate noted that “most of the album falls short,” while Pitchfork stated that “the narrative threatens to, and does, overtake the music.”  Before the album’s release, Lopez hinted at potentially retiring from music. “The truth is, I don’t even know if I’ll ever make another album after this,” she said.  However, the source suggests Lopez is driven to revive her music career. “She has had an enormous amount of hits and can’t accept that the last album is the end of her music career. She wants to wash away the stink of ‘This Is Me Now.’’  Despite her successful film projects, including upcoming movies Unstoppable and Kiss of the Spider Woman (both produced by Affleck and Matt Damon’s production company), Lopez’s focus remains on music.  “She is a workhorse,” the insider noted.

