Law minister unveils 26th constitutional amendment, highlights national consensus

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar announced on Sunday the nation's attention to the upcoming 26th constitutional amendment, highlighting its consensus-based draft comprising 26 key points. Speaking outside the Parliament House alongside Atta Tarar, the minister emphasized that extensive consultations with coalition partners were held to finalize the draft. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari played a significant role in unifying all allies and building political consensus on the amendment.

The proposed amendment retains the judicial commission's authority to form branches, sets a one-year timeline for reports from the Council of Islamic Ideology, and preserves the provincial judicial commission structure. It also includes a clause allowing Shariat Court judges to be considered for Supreme Court appointments, with a focus on performance evaluation.

Tarar further noted that Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, had declined an extension three times, highlighting the judiciary's independence. Atta Tarar emphasized that this marks a historic moment for the supremacy of the Pakistani Parliament and the rule of law.