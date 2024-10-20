LCCI offers mediation to govt as transporters announce strike from 22nd

LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has stepped forward to mediate between the government and the Pakistan Mini Mazda Association following the transporters’ announcement of an indefinite nationwide strike starting October 22 if their demands remain unmet.

During a meeting held at the LCCI, President Mian Abuzar Shad and former President Muhammad Ali Mian appealed to the government to resolve the situation quickly, fearing of significant losses to both the business community and the government if strike starts.

The transporters, led by representatives Sher Ali and Tanveer Jutt, outlined the critical challenges facing the sector and rendered their operations unsustainable under current circumstances. They demanded immediate cessation of the Rs 10,000 fines imposed by the Motorway Police, recognition of Mazda vehicles with two axles for load transportation, elimination of unjust fines, FIRs, and unethical behavior by the Patrolling Police, reinstatement of canceled Mazda vehicles, removal of the Goods Transport Trade Mark Board tax imposed by the TMA ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000, withdrawal of FBR’s SRO 1619 etc.

The transporters said that failure to address these issues would make it impossible to continue their operations, forcing them to strike indefinitely.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad and Muhammad Ali Mian stressed the urgent need for the government to meet the transporters’ legitimate demands. They warned that a strike would result in heavy economic losses for the business community and the government alike. The transport sector is the lifeblood of the economy. The government must take immediate action to resolve these issues.

The LCCI leaders urged the government to engage in urgent talks with the transport sector including the Minister of Transport, IG Motorways and other relevant authorities to resolve the matter before it escalates. The LCCI also offered to mediate in these discussions to help reach a fair resolution. “The transport sector cannot continue under the burden of heavy fines and excessive taxes. We strongly appeal to the government to prevent the strike by resolving these issues immediately,” Mian Abuzar Shad said.

The meeting was also attended by LCCI Executive Committee members Riaz Shahid, Rana Nisar, Karamat Ali Awan, Shaiban Akhtar, Umar Sarfaraz, Irfan Ahmed Qureshi, and Asif Khan.

LCCI President meets Deputy Commissioner to discuss City’s key business issues

A productive meeting was held at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry between LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad and Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza.

The meeting focused on strengthening collaboration between the city’s administration and the business community to resolve critical issues such as the installation of water hydrants, encroachments, lack of parking and smog control measures. Former LCCI president Muhammad Ali Mian, former Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, Executive Committee Members Asif Khan, Syed Salman Ali, Imran Saleem, Rana Nisar, Shoban Akhter and Asif Malik were also present on the occasion.

Mian Abuzar Shad praised the efforts of the City District Government to maintain constructive relationships with the business community and also pointed out several urgent issues that require immediate attention. He mentioned shortage of water hydrants in key Lahore markets, which poses significant risks in case of fire emergencies and stressed the importance of including LCCI in city district administrative committees.

He also underscored the urgent need for the construction of parking plazas in densely populated business areas, including Brandreth Road, Mall Road, Ichra and Circular Road suggesting that these projects be implemented through public-private partnerships. The LCCI has already identified suitable locations for such projects and is prepared to collaborate with the government to move them forward.

The LCCI president said that the encroachments not only hinder business operations but also contribute to traffic congestion and diminish the overall aesthetics of the city’s commercial zones.

Mian Abuzar Shad proposed a joint campaign between the City District Government and the LCCI to raise awareness about encroachments and implement measures to address the problem more effectively. On the environmental front, the LCCI President highlighted the growing threat of smog during the winter season and called for a more coordinated response from the government.

He added that industries are already making significant progress in implementing clean water and air quality guidelines and no operations to close down factories should be carried out without proper coordination.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza assured the business community of his full cooperation in addressing the issues raised. He agreed that the installation of fire hydrants in various markets is a critical need and welcomed the LCCI’s offer to assist in identifying suitable locations.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of resolving parking issues in Lahore’s commercial hubs to ease congestion and provide better facilities for both traders and customers. He said that the meetings with the stakeholders would be held to discuss the details and initiate planning for these projects.

He also agreed on the need for a more coordinated approach regarding encroachments and stated that encroachments could only be effectively removed with the support of the business community and LCCI. He proposed holding further consultations with market associations to ensure that the removal of illegal structures was done in a fair and organized manner.