Man kills brother over minor dispute

Staff Reporter
October 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BUREWALA   -   A man shot dead his brother over a minor domestic dispute at village 98/EB of Sheikh Fazal police station, here on Saturday. According to police sources, Fahad Akram son of Akram Qureshi had dispute with his brother namely as Asghar over some domestic issues. On Saturday, they had an exchange of harsh words in the presence of people who were gathered at their house for condolences of their father’s death. In fit of anger, Asghar shot his brother and escaped from the scene. Police concerned reached on the spot and took the body into custody.

 Further investigations were underway.

Staff Reporter

