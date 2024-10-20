Moldova holds presidential election, referendum on EU membership

The citizens of Moldova are heading to the polls Sunday for presidential election and a referendum on EU membership.

Voting begins at 7 a.m. local time and will end at 7 p.m. (0400-1600GMT).

The process is being monitored by more than 1,100 local and 280 foreign observers.

The presidential election and referendum are being held under the shadow of the ongoing struggle between the West and Russia over Moldova.

The people of Moldova, which has become a battleground between the West and Russia since it declared independence, are making choices about integration with Europe and rapprochement with Russia.

Before the election, Chisinau accused Moscow of attempting to destabilize the country by providing education in Russia to Moldovan citizens and trying to hinder rapprochement with the EU.

Russia, on the other hand, claimed that Moldova had taken "unfriendly" steps against it and was blocking the use of the Russian language. Moscow urged Chisinau to remain neutral, as required by the Constitution.

The Russian-backed "Victory" group is opposing the current government.

Voters will be asked: “Are you for the accession of the Republic of Moldova to the European Union?”

The outcome of the referendum will determine if EU accession becomes a constitutional goal.

In the referendum, 12 parties are supporting the "YES" option, while two are backing the "NO" option. A "YES" vote will amend the Constitution.

Turnout must exceed 33% for the referendum to be considered valid.

Meanwhile, voters are also electing a president for a four-year term, following economic hardships caused by the Russia-Ukraine War and issues with natural gas supplies.

Pro-Western President Maja Sandu is seeking a second term and hopes to secure a "YES" vote in the referendum, which would enshrine Moldova's EU accession as an "irreversible" goal in the Constitution.

According to data from the Moldovan Central Election Commission, voting is taking place in 36 regions and at embassies abroad for more than 3 million eligible voters, including those living overseas.

Thirty ballot boxes have also been set up in settlements within the Moscow-leaning breakaway region of Transnistria, which has declared unilateral independence from Moldova.

Around 2,000 Russian soldiers remain stationed in Transnistria.

Under Moldovan electoral law, the presidential election is valid if at least one-third of voters participate, and a candidate is elected if more than half of the votes are cast in their favor. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, a second round will be held.

Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, Moldova has fluctuated between pro-Western and pro-Russian influences, but during Sandu's tenure, the country has accelerated its push to distance itself from Moscow, especially amid the war in neighboring Ukraine.

11 candidates, including two Gagauz Turks, running for president

A total of 11 candidates, six representing parties and five running independently, are vying for the presidency.

Among them are Sandu from the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS); former Baltsi Mayor Renato Usatii from Our Party; former Prime Minister Vasile Tarlev, nominated by the Future of Moldova Party; and former Prime Minister Ion Chicu, representing the Party of Development and Consolidation of Moldova.

Independent candidates include former Interior Minister Andrei Nastase, former Youth and Sports Minister Octavian Ticu, former Foreign Minister Tudor Ulianovschi, and journalists Natalia Morari and Victoria Furtuna.

Two of the candidates are Gagauz Turks: Former President of the Gagauz Autonomous Region Irina Vlah and former Prosecutor General Alexandr Stoianoglo, nominated by the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova, are competing for the presidency.

Since coming to power in 2020, Sandu has led the country to receive "candidate country" status and initiated EU membership negotiations, following her victory over a pro-Russian candidate.

While Nastase supports Moldova’s EU membership, Stoianoglo, Tarlev, and Morar criticize the EU and advocate for closer ties with Russia.

Many candidates have criticized Sandu for the deepening economic crisis, rising inflation, and increased natural gas prices.

Possibility of a second round

According to a survey by the Public Policy Institute in Moldova, Sandu is expected to win 29.5% of the vote, while Usatii is projected to receive 13.3%. Stoianoglo is polling at 11.6%, and Tarlev at 6.1%.

Similar survey results suggest that it is highly probable no candidate will surpass the 50% threshold in the first round, leading to a second-round runoff.

The Moldovan Central Election Commission has announced that no exit polls will be conducted during the election.