Sunday, October 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

NA security tightened for Sunday’s session, visitors entry restricted

NEWS WIRE
October 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The security arrangements of the National Assembly have been tightened amid fourth meeting of its 10th session to be held on Sunday at 1500 hours due to security reasons.   

In view of the security situation, the entry of visitors to the National Assembly session was restricted, the National Assembly spokesman said in a news release.

“Only those representatives of the media will be allowed to enter the Parliament House who have the full session press gallery card issued by the Directorate General of Media National Assembly Secretariat as strict restriction is imposed on issuing one-day Press Gallery Card. One-day press gallery cards will not be issued for tomorrow’s session,” the National Assembly spokesman said.  He added that the entry of cameramen covering Gate No. 1 of Parliament will be through a compiled list, whereas keeping security reasons in mind, all journalists were requested to carry their press gallery card with them.

Egyptian president urges immediate end to wars in Gaza, Lebanon

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1729396222.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024