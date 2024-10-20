Sunday, October 20, 2024
NA speaker bans recording mobile videos from press gallery

NA speaker bans recording mobile videos from press gallery
1:17 PM | October 20, 2024
National Assembly (NA) Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has banned recording mobile videos from press gallery ahead of important session of the house.

According to the ruling of the NA speaker the ban has been imposed on recording videos on cell phones from the press gallery. During today’s session, the speaker instructed journalists, saying, “Please refrain from making mobile videos from the press gallery.”

 The sessions of the Senate and National Assembly will resume today at Parliament House Islamabad today.

The upper House will meet at 3 in the afternoon while the lower House will resume its proceedings at 6 in the evening.

After a series of meetings at Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence in Islamabad and delayed starts of the National Assembly (NA) and Senate sessions, the constitutional amendments could not be presented in the parliament as the matter is deferred to Sunday (today).

