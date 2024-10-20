Pakistan participating in SIAL Food Fair in Paris

LAHORE - Pakistan is participating in the SIAL Food Fair 2024, taking place from October 19th to 23rd in Paris, France. Pakistan is participating with 34 companies representing its dynamic food sector. Pakistan aims to showcase its high-quality agricultural and processed food products, reflecting its growing export capacity in key markets.

21 companies from the rice industry and 13 from the processed foods sector are set to participate in SIAL Food Fair. Pakistan’s rice exports to Europe, which have reached an impressive $573 million, will be prominently featured. Pakistan is recognized globally for its superior Basmati and other rice varieties, which are expected to attract considerable interest from international buyers at the fair.

In addition to rice, Pakistan will highlight its growing capabilities in processed food, showcasing a variety of products from ready-to-eat meals to snacks and spices. The processed food sector is increasingly contributing to Pakistan’s export portfolio, reflecting innovation and adherence to global standards.

Moreover, the fair provides an opportunity to promote Pakistan’s success in other key agricultural exports, including Ethyl alcohol exports, which have reached $243 million in European market, demonstrating Pakistan’s strength as a global supplier of high-quality industrial and pharmaceutical-grade alcohol. Dates, a traditional export, with exports valued at $42 million to Europe will also be featured in Pakistan Pavilion. Pakistan’s dates are known for their exceptional quality and continue to grow in popularity in global markets. Oil seeds, another vital export commodity, have contributed $30 million to Pakistan’s export revenue from European market, underscoring the country’s role in meeting international demand for oilseed products.

Participation in SIAL Food Fair offers an invaluable platform for Pakistani companies to engage with international buyers, explore new market opportunities, and forge strategic partnerships. The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is facilitating this participation, furthering its efforts to promote the country’s agricultural and processed food products globally. Pakistan’s pavilion at SIAL will showcase not only the diversity of its products but also the country’s commitment to sustainability, innovation, and food safety—key factors driving its growing success in international trade.