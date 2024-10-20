Pakistan - Ravaged by Climate Change

As the climate crisis tightens its grip, Pakistan stands at a critical crossroads. Can the country withstand the rising temperatures, melting glaciers, and intensifying extreme weather events? Time is running out, with only a few years left to mitigate the catastrophic consequences of climate change.

Devastating floods, droughts, and heatwaves are already ravaging the land, displacing families, destroying livelihoods, and testing the nation’s resilience. Pakistan’s very existence is at risk. Pakistan is among the top 10 countries most vulnerable to climate change, according to the Global Climate Risk Index. Temperatures have risen by 0.6°C since 1960, and glaciers have melted at an alarming rate, with a 1.5°C increase since 1990, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The consequences are severe. The 2010 floods affected 20 million people and caused $10 billion in damages, as reported by the United Nations Development Programme. The 2015 heatwave claimed 1,200 lives, with temperatures soaring to 49°C, according to the World Health Organization. In 2022, floods displaced 33 million people, resulting in $30 billion in economic losses, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.

Water scarcity is worsening the crisis. Pakistan’s per capita water availability has decreased by 50% since 1990, with 80% of the country’s water used for agriculture, further straining this vital resource. Agriculture, the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, has been severely impacted. Climate change affects 75% of the country’s agricultural output, according to the Ministry of National Food Security, with wheat production declining by 20% due to shifting weather patterns. The human cost is devastating, with climate change causing 50,000 deaths annually in Pakistan, according to the World Health Organization. Heat-related illnesses have increased by 30% since 2015.

The economic toll is equally staggering. Climate change costs Pakistan $14 billion annually, as reported by the Asian Development Bank, while the World Bank estimates a 3.5% GDP loss by 2050 due to climate change. The climate crisis demands immediate attention and collective action. Pakistan’s future is at stake. To mitigate the devastating impacts of climate change, we must transition to renewable energy sources, implement climate-resilient agricultural practices, and strengthen disaster preparedness. Together, we can meet this challenge and secure a sustainable future for generations to come.

ZAHID RANA,

Lahore.