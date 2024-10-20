Pakistan’s envoy to Turkiye underscores importance of Kashmir issue under UNSC resolutions

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Pakistan in Turkiye Dr Yousaf Junaid on Saturday underscored the importance of the resolution of Kashmir dispute as per the United Nations Security Council resolutions to ensure regional and global peace. He highlighted that Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) represented unceasing situations of foreign occupation in the modern world, where brutal military occupations had not only denied the people of their fundamental right of self-determination but also unleashed a reign of terror on innocent civilians. The ambassador delivered a talk highlighting Kashmir issue in connection with upcoming “Kashmir Black Day ‘ at Institute of Strategic Thinking (SDE) in Ankara, a press release said.

While expressing concerns over worst human rights situation in IIOJK, he said that it was ironic that Kashmir remained as one of the oldest unresolved conflicts in the world, despite the presence of UNSC resolutions calling for a UN administered plebiscite in Kashmir which was agreed upon by India. Expressing solidarity with Kashmir, Ambassador Dr Yousaf Junaid reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering political, moral and diplomatic support to people of Kashmir until the resolution of the dispute in accordance with UNSC resolutions. He thanked the people and government of Turkiye for its principled stance on Kashmir, especially President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his support on Kashmir cause. Vice President SDE Alpar Tan said that Turkiye always supported the peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute as per the desire of the Kashmiri people and would continue to do so. He emphasized that the international system had the ability to resolve any conflict, but unfortunately, there was a lack of will and intention when it came to Kashmir and Palestine. He reiterated that international community needed to play their due role in putting an end to human rights atrocities in IIOJK and implementation of UN resolutions.