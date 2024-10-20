Pakistani students join Chinese martial arts training camp in Shanxi

An international Chinese martial arts training camp was held from October 12 to 18 in the northern province of Shanxi, attracting over 100 international students, including 79 from Pakistan. The event offered a unique opportunity for participants to learn about Chinese martial arts, a key aspect of traditional Chinese culture.

Among the Pakistani students was Anza Ijaz Hayat, a medical student at Shanxi Medical University. Anza comes from a family of doctors, with both her parents and siblings in the medical field. Her eldest brother graduated from Shanxi University, while her second brother is currently studying at Shanxi Medical University. Inspired by her family, Anza decided to pursue her medical education in China.

“I find joy in helping others, especially in assisting with childbirth. I want to become an expert in obstetrics and gynecology,” said Anza. She also expressed how learning Chinese martial arts had been a remarkable experience, helping her connect with Chinese culture, which is deeply rooted in values of balance, harmony, respect, and discipline.

Anza went on to say, “It’s fascinating to understand Chinese culture through martial arts. Many foreign students are learning Chinese martial arts these days to improve their self-defense skills, agility, and enjoy the cultural experience.” She plans to continue her martial arts journey in the future.

Anza’s second elder brother, Yubab Ijaz Hayat, also participated in the training camp. His interest in martial arts sparked just a week after arriving in China for his studies. “Martial arts are great for health, as it engages every part of the body. I will keep learning it,” said Yubab, who hopes to stay in China for further education and work after graduating from university.

Another participant, Pakistani student Maryam Zahid, shared her admiration for China’s ancient architecture, particularly the Big Wild Goose Pagoda, Bell Tower, and the City Wall in Xi’an. She likened Chinese martial arts to these historical buildings, seeing them as enduring symbols of strength and tradition.

“Martial arts come in many forms. Tai Chi is slow and peaceful, while Shaolin Kung Fu is fast and powerful. Martial arts are not just about fighting; they teach us to be strong, focused, and organized,” Maryam said.

Li Yanshen, an instructor at Shanxi Medical University’s International Education College, explained that the training camp not only taught international students the techniques of martial arts but also helped them understand its deeper connection to traditional Chinese culture.

“From the humility and respect taught through the tradition of fist-clenching to the combination of softness and strength, students have experienced the depth of Chinese culture,” Li said.

The training camp served as a platform for international students to enrich their understanding of Chinese martial arts while fostering cross-cultural exchanges. It also highlighted the growing interest among foreign students in integrating Chinese traditions into their daily lives.