Pakistani travelers to Italy must show proof of funds for visa

Italy, one of the world's most popular tourist destinations, offers visitors a captivating blend of culture, natural landscapes, historic landmarks, and renowned cuisine. However, Pakistanis planning to visit Italy must meet certain financial requirements when applying for a visit visa, as proof of sufficient funds is mandatory.

Italy, officially known as the Italian Republic, is located in Southern and Western Europe, comprising a peninsula extending into the Mediterranean Sea, with the Alps marking its northern border. It is bordered by France, Switzerland, Austria, Slovenia, and enclaves Vatican City and San Marino. Italy ranks as the third-most populous member of the European Union, with a population of nearly 60 million.

Pakistani visa applicants must provide a bank statement no older than 30 days, showing they have enough financial resources to support their stay in Italy or any other Schengen country. A minimum of 30 euros per day is required for the duration of the stay, in addition to proof of accommodation.

For a 30-day stay, applicants must have at least 900 euros in their bank accounts. Failing to meet this financial requirement may result in a visa denial for Pakistani travelers and others seeking entry into Italy.