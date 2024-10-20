Passing-out parade held at PMA Kakul

KAKUL - Passing out parade of cadets of 150th PMA Long Course, 69th Integrated Course, 24th Lady Cadet Course and 36th Technical Graduate Course was held at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul on Saturday. Cadets from several friendly countries including Iraq, Jordan, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Palestine, Sudan and Yemen also graduated from Pakistan Military Academy. Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCsSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M) graced the occasion as chief guest. The CJCSC reviewed the parade and gave awards to distinguished cadets. The coveted Sword of Honor was awarded to Battalion Senior Under Officer Abdullah Afzal of 150th PMA Long Course. The President’s Gold Medal to Battalion Senior Under Officer Babar Ullah Aman of 150th PMA Long Course. The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee gave the Overseas Gold Medal to Friendly Country Senior Under Officer Kshitij Gurung of 150th PMA Long Course from Nepal. Chief of Army Staff Cane was awarded to Course Junior Under Officer Muhammad Umar Sheraz of 36th Technical Graduate Course. Commandant’s Canes were awarded to Course Junior Under Officer Muhammad Suleman of 69th Integrated Course and Course Under Officer Pakeeza Yaqoob of 24th Lady Cadet Course. Later, speaking to media, passing out cadets expressed their strong resolve to serve the country and defend the motherland. “ I am son of shaheed father Havaldar Naveed who lost his life at LOC and embraced shahadat in 2016. I was only 13 years old at the time of my father’s shahdaat. My message to the children of the martyrs is to work hard and contribute in the defense of motherland”, cadet Adnan said. Cadet Hasnian Musa Khan from tribal areas told media that his message to the tribal youth is to work hard and join Pakistan Army and play their role in the defense of the country.