The Ice Age cave paintings of Lascaux in France and Altamira in Spain provide a mesmerising glimpse into the artistic expression of our prehistoric ancestors. Dating back over 15,000 years, these masterpieces depict a rich tapestry of ancient life, featuring intricately detailed depictions of animals, humans, and symbolic motifs. The Lascaux cave, discovered in 1940, houses over 600 painted and engraved figures, showcasing a sophisticated understanding of form and movement. Similarly, Altamira’s Paleolithic art, discovered in 1879, boasts vivid representations of bison, horses, and handprints. These remarkable artworks not only bridge the temporal gap between us and our forebears but also attest to the enduring human impulse for creativity and storytelling.