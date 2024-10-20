Pharmaceutical companies urged to utilize digital channels for business growth

KARACHI - Stakeholders of the healthcare sector urged pharmaceutical companies to adopt digital channels for effective marketing strategy and business development at the panel discussion on Pharmaceutical Marketing 21st hosted by the Health Asia International Exhibition and Conferences. They termed digitalization mandatory in pharmaceutical marketing and distribution systems; hence, pharmaceutical companies should build the capacities of their market and sales departments to unleash their maximum potential. Health and digital expert Dr Zakiuddin Ahmed said Pakistan’s physician community needs a dedicated virtual platform similar to doctors in other countries to leverage interaction with pharmaceutical companies to improve healthcare standards in the country. Trust and empathy are essential traits in the practice of pharmaceutical marketing; hence, companies should engage physicians to build trust, he added. He further said that pharmaceutical companies should set up a digital marketing department and focus on capacity building for their employees in the marketing, sales, and distribution departments. Raheel Siddiqui, Director Marketing and Sales Getz Pharma, said the digital channels are the extended arms of marketing, improving communications between all stakeholders on ethical standards. Digital marketing also provides sales analysis of different products and geographies, helping companies understand the demand curve of a particular product.

Prof Dr Asima Faisal, Director at Dow University of Health Science (DUHS), said social media is the best platform to create awareness of diseases among the masses and a communication channel for prescribing medicines and treatments.

She added that social media is an effective channel to create a demand for treatment and medicine, as can be seen in the growing trend of hair implant treatment among men, which was not common

Earlier, Provincial Minister for Health Dr Azra Pechuho inaugurated the conference. She said Sindh government extended its full support to the private sector for promoting medical tourism across the country, aiming to benefit the local healthcare sector and its contribution to the national economy.

The provincial minister said that the government maintained a major share in the country’s healthcare sector, providing quality treatment not only to residents but also to overseas Pakistanis and expatriates in different public sector hospitals, mainly in Karachi.

She mentioned that the participation of foreign delegates and exhibitors in this event depicted positive development for the country’s healthcare industry, adding that the role of the private sector is crucial and laudable.

Health experts and hospital caretakers unanimously vowed to promote medical tourism across the country at the conference session of the “Future Hospital – Inward Medical Tourism.” They were of the view that Pakistani hospitals are doing treatments of Afghan and Iranian nationals which could easily be enhanced to SAARC countries through collaborative efforts of the government and the private.

Dr Abdul Bari, CEO of Indus Health Network, said Pakistani hospitals maintained a good standard of quality treatment for patients, including overseas Pakistanis and foreigners, provided that the security situation of the country improved in major cities.

Arshad Qaim Khani, CEO and Prime Minister of the Health Program, said that quality and affordable treatment is mandatory to promote medical tourism in the country. On the other hand, the government should provide logistics and security facilities for expatriates and foreign visitors. The healthcare sector needs to improve its image of the country and market services to attract patients from different countries.

Project Director Health Asia Exhibition and Conferences Farhan Anis said that the participation of local health experts and foreign delegates at the event will help the healthcare sector address its issues and challenges, elevating its standards to the next level.

He mentioned that various local companies have introduced made-in-Pakistan high-tech equipment, apparatus, and machines to exhibitors and visitors, which showed consistent progress and localization in the healthcare sector.