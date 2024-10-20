PM for united efforts in raising awareness about breast cancer

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday emphasized the importance of raising awareness and promoting early detection of breast cancer, particularly among women.

Highlighting the global prevalence of breast cancer as the most common form of cancer affecting women, he noted that a significant number of deaths occurred in low and middle-income countries, including Pakistan.

In a message on the occasion of International Day against Breast Cancer, the prime minister acknowledged the challenges the country faced in providing adequate screening and treatment facilities for breast cancer. However, he stressed that these obstacles could be overcome through a strong focus on early diagnosis.

“There is a 98% chance of permanent recovery when breast cancer is detected at an early stage,” he remarked, urging women to take proactive steps by performing regular self-examinations.

The prime minister noted the positive impact of awareness campaigns in Pakistan, citing an increase in the reporting of early-stage breast cancer cases. He praised the media for its pivotal role in spreading information and urged all stakeholders, particularly media outlets, to strengthen efforts towards a comprehensive and well-coordinated national campaign.

“I call upon all stakeholders, especially the media, to galvanize efforts towards a holistic awareness campaign at the national level,” the prime minister said adding “With our collective efforts, we can significantly reduce breast cancer mortality in Pakistan and provide hope for a healthier future for all women.”