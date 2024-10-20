Police apprehend 15 outlaws 

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI - Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 10 outlaws involved in different criminal activities, including drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

A police spokesperson told APP, under the directives of Inspector General Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police has intensified its crackdown against the criminal elements to eliminate crime from the city.

In this regard, the ICT Police Ramna, Tarnol, Sihala, Humak and Bhara Kahu police station teams took legal action against the accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons and arrested six accused.

He said Police teams also recovered 1245-gram heroin, 530-gram hashish, 10 liquor bottles and two pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Moreover, four absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have arrested five illegal arms holders and recovered arms, liquor and weapons from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday, informed a police spokesman.

Race Course police held Abdul Wahid and recovered one pistol 30-bore from his possession.

Similarly, Gujjar Khan police apprehended Jawad and also seized one pistol 30-bore from his custody.

While Civil Lines police nabbed Usman and confiscated one pistol 30-bore from his possession.

Following the operation, Kahuta police arrested Mohammad Naveed, who was found with five litres of liquor, while Ratta Amaral police held Zareef with four litres of liquor.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations commended police teams for their swift action and stated that these operations will be continued against such anti social elements. He made it clear that the businesses of illegal arms and liquor supply will be closed down.