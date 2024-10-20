Political parties reach on consensus on ‘Constitutional Amendment Draft’: Maulana Fazl

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman announced on Sunday that the after extensive deliberation and consultation almost all political parties have reached on the consensus on proposed 26th Constitutional Amendment Draft. Speaking at a joint press conference with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maulana Fazl said “We have almost reached a consensus on all points of the proposed 26th Constitutional Amendment, and the same draft has been shared with the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI),”. He said that detailed discussions on the proposed amendments had continued for one and a half months between the government, PPP, and other political stakeholders. He said that during a meeting in Karachi, consensus was reached on the draft of the proposed amendments with the PPP. He further mentioned that during subsequent discussions in Lahore with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), agreement was reached on the same draft.

“We have almost reached a consensus on all points of the proposed 26th Constitutional Amendment, and the same draft has been shared with the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI),” he said.

Maulana Fazl added that the PTI leadership requested some time to consult with their party founder on the draft. Following the meeting, he said, the response from the PTI founder was positive, but he requested one more day for further consultation.

In response to PTI’s request, Maulana Fazl said that additional time was granted to them for the necessary consultations.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed his gratitude to Maulana Fazl ur Rehman and said that all political parties had endorsed the draft agreed upon by the PPP and JUI-F.

He also expressed hope that JUI-F would respond positively and present the proposed amendments in the Parliament as agreed by both the parties.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also recalled that the country’s Constitution and the 18th Amendment had been passed with national consensus, and he expressed optimism that the 26th Amendment would be passed with the same agreement.

“We have agreed on constitutional benches instead of establishing constitutional court,” he said.

He expressed optimism about securing the support of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for this joint initiative, adding that PTI should prove itself as a political party rather than a troop of social media.

Bilawal Bhutto urged the JUI-F chief to engage in talks with PTI leaders, suggesting that if the party opts not to back the

government’s draft, they should lend their support to the PPP-JUI proposal.

Addressing criticism from the government regarding the opposition’s role, Bilawal Bhutto emphasized the need for consensus in advancing the amendment.

He warned PTI that should they choose to diverge from collaborative efforts, the consequences would solely rest on them.

Bilawal Bhutto remained hopeful that a PTI delegation would meet with Maulana Fazlur Rehman soon to further explore this pivotal constitutional reform. The outcome of these negotiations could shape the future dynamics of Pakistan’s political framework.