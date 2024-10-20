PTI claims 12 leaders missing amid constitutional amendment debate

As the 26th constitutional amendment nears passage, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party has raised alarm over the sudden disappearance of 12 of its key leaders, including 10 members of the National Assembly (MNAs) and two Senators. PTI officials stated that they have lost contact with these members, raising concerns ahead of critical votes on the constitutional amendment.

Omar Ayub, a senior PTI leader, confirmed that he has been unable to reach seven members of the National Assembly. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar also stated that two Senators have gone out of touch. Sources within the party revealed that the missing MNAs include Zain Qureshi, Zahoor Qureshi, Aslam Ghaman, Usman Ali, Riaz Fitiana, Muqdad Hussain, Chaudhry Ilyas, Aurangzeb Khichi, and Mubarak Zaib Khan.

The disappearance of these key party members comes as the PTI is facing a difficult time in the Senate. Two PTI senators, Faisal Salim and Zarqa Taimur Shahid, have reportedly defected to the ruling government. Both senators are expected to support the passage of the 26th constitutional amendment, a significant blow to PTI’s position during this critical phase.

Barrister Gohar confirmed the departure of the two senators, emphasizing that their decision to side with the government comes at a challenging moment for the party. The situation highlights the growing political instability within PTI as it faces increasing pressure over the upcoming vote on the constitutional amendment bill.

The developments have raised eyebrows within political circles, as PTI navigates the evolving dynamics in both the National Assembly and Senate, with the constitutional amendment set to reshape Pakistan’s political landscape.